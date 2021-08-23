Cancel
'Schitt's Creek': Eugene Levy Breaks Disappointing News to Fans

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchitt's Creek creators Eugene Levy and Dan Levy canceled their North American farewell tour amid the rise in coronavirus cases, the father-son duo announced on Friday. The tour was announced in March 2020, but it was quickly delayed by the pandemic. Dan and Eugene planned to tour major cities in North America, alongside co-stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid to celebrate the show's final season with fans.

