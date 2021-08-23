'Schitt's Creek': Eugene Levy Breaks Disappointing News to Fans

When Schitt’s Creek ended, it did so at the height of its popularity. The Emmys sealed its cultural juggernaut status later that year by rewarding the long-overlooked series with a historic landslide, taking home all seven awards in the comedy category. For series co-creator and star Dan Levy, it was merely a matter of time before someone eagerly snatched up his next project, and Hulu was right there to do it. The resulting show doesn’t seem much like Schitt’s Creek at all, but it does seem a lot of fun: Standing By, an animated series, will feature Levy in a whole new role.