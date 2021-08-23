Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Flooding Leads to Over 20 Dead and at Least Another 20 Missing

By Jose Martinez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 22 people have been killed after record-breaking rainfall caused extreme flooding throughout Middle Tennessee, AP reports. The staggering death toll belongs entirely to Humphreys County, which saw up to 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on Saturday, breaking the state’s single-day record by more than three inches. Meteorologists said the parts of Middle Tennessee impacted the most experienced double the amount of rainfall previously considered to be the worst-case scenario for flooding.

Humphreys County, TN
Waverly, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
Humphreys County, TN
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Powell signals Fed will soon cut back on stimulus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that inflation has risen enough to warrant a reduction in the central bank’s support for the recovering economy, potentially by the end of the year. In a Friday virtual speech, Powell said that the rate of price increases had achieved the “substantial further...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

