Tennessee Flooding Leads to Over 20 Dead and at Least Another 20 Missing

At least 22 people have been killed after record-breaking rainfall caused extreme flooding throughout Middle Tennessee, AP reports. The staggering death toll belongs entirely to Humphreys County, which saw up to 17 inches of rain in less than 24 hours on Saturday, breaking the state’s single-day record by more than three inches. Meteorologists said the parts of Middle Tennessee impacted the most experienced double the amount of rainfall previously considered to be the worst-case scenario for flooding.