Eagles Noncommittal on Jalen Hurts Playing in Preseason Finale

By Mike Gill
Posted by 
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 4 days ago


Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t say whether or not quarterback Jalen Hurts would play in the team’s preseason finale against the Jets on Friday. "That's going to be something we evaluate every day," Sirianni said when asked of Hurts availability "We’re going to get two – we had a great practice today, a very high-energy, competitive practice today in our indoor facility that we just got out of."

