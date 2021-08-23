Lauren Cohan Teases What's Next for Rivals Maggie & Negan on The Walking Dead
Watch: Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind. It's safe to say that Maggie and Negan will never be friends. In the Aug. 22 premiere of The Walking Dead, fans watched as Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) left Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to fend for herself as a horde of Walkers descended upon their group in a subway tunnel. It was a move that came after the maybe-not-so-reformed villain called out Maggie's leadership decisions, accusing her of being too preoccupied by his presence.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0