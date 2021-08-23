Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Phelps County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Kearney County in south central Nebraska Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orleans, or 15 miles south of Holdrege, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. A mesonet station near Orleans reported a 63 mph wind gust at 853 PM CDT. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Huntley around 910 PM CDT. Ragan around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Wilcox and Hildreth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH