Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Phelps County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Kearney County in south central Nebraska Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orleans, or 15 miles south of Holdrege, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. A mesonet station near Orleans reported a 63 mph wind gust at 853 PM CDT. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Huntley around 910 PM CDT. Ragan around 915 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Wilcox and Hildreth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kearney County, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Hastings, NE
County
Harlan County, NE
City
Huntley, NE
City
Hildreth, NE
County
Franklin County, NE
City
Franklin, NE
City
Ragan, NE
County
Phelps County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy