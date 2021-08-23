Flash Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lackawanna FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR LACKAWANNA COUNTY At 958 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain resulting in an increase in significant flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scranton, Carbondale, Waverly, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Moscow, Mayfield, Clarks Green, Dalton, Elmhurst, La Plume, Lehigh, Mount Cobb, Tompkinsville and East Benton. Numerous roads and properties flooded are. Several cars are stranded in flood water from Scranton to Carbondale. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE