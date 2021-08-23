Severe Weather Statement issued for McCook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MCCOOK COUNTY At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, or 14 miles northwest of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem, Canistota, Montrose and Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH