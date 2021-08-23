Cancel
Edgecombe County, NC

Flood Warning issued for Edgecombe, Nash by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL EDGECOMBE AND EAST CENTRAL NASH COUNTIES At 958 PM EDT, The slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall has undergone significant weakening across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Dortches, Sharpsburg, Kingsboro and Tar River Reservoir. An additional 0.50 to 1.0 inch of rain is possible, mainly across western portions of city of Rocky Mount and Dortches.

alerts.weather.gov

