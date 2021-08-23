Cancel
Appomattox County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX...CHARLOTTE...SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTH CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTIES At 955 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red House, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brookneal Keysville Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Nathalie and Drakes Branch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

