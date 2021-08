If there's a sporting event on television, you'll more than likely be able to find a platter of chicken wings nearby, and it's not hard to understand why. Boneless or bone-in, baked, or breaded and fried, this particular finger food can satisfy just about anyone when the pangs of hunger start calling. Buffalo is the standard sauce you'll find coating a basket of flats and drums, but not everyone is a fan of its spicy, vinegary flavor profile, which is one reason why Buffalo Wild Wings is a favorite amongst chicken wing connoisseurs. The chain has a total of 25 different flavor options for customers to choose from that range from the traditional buffalo to some more unique offerings like Thai Curry and Smoky Adobo.