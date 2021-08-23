Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anna Nordqvist wins Women’s British Open for 3rd major title

Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Nordqvist stayed out of trouble to make a routine par at the last and win the Women’s British Open for her third major title. For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, her 72nd hole of the tournament could hardly have been more traumatic. The Scandinavians were tied for the lead...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Tournament#Fedex Cup#Carnoustie#Scandinavians#Carnoustie#Danish#European#Ap#Liberty National#The Northern Trust#The Pga Tour#Australian#Korn Ferry#Hillcrest Country Club#European#Czech#American#The Japan Golf Tour#The Challenge Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career. She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below. Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?. Olly Brett has...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Reed, bilateral interstitial pneumonia

Patrick Reed was forced to miss The Northern Trust, the first post-season event of the PGA Tour with an ankle injury. And now he's hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Patrick Reed, statements. "I'm on the road to recovery and I can't wait to get back on...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: BMW Championship

The second of three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship, begins on Thursday in Owings Mills, Md., at Caves Valley Golf Club—which has never hosted a PGA Tour event. However, Caves Valley has been the site of several big events, including the 2017 Constellation Senior Championship, the...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 BMW Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa picks

It's the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, and the FedEx Cup Playoffs pressure will be on when the 2021 BMW Championship tees off Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings are in the field in Baltimore, and that will be whittled to 30 for next week's Tour Championship at East Lake. Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff at last year's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in the most dramatic finish on tour in years. Johnson rolled in a double-breaking 43-foot putt to force the playoff on the 72nd hole, but Rahm drilled a 66-footer to win it. Johnson had won the Northern Trust by 11 strokes the previous week and went on to win the FedEx Cup title.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Solheim Cup, the European team is complete

With the AIG Women's Open, the fifth and last Major 2021 of women's golf won at the photo finish in Scotland by the Swedish Anna Nordqvist (in her third Grand Slam title in her career), the qualifications for the Solheim Cup scheduled from 4 to 6 have closed September in Toledo (USA), Ohio.
Golfreviewjournal.com

Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau among best golf bets

Justin Thomas, 20-1 “Thomas shared the first-round lead last week with Rahm but settled for a tie for fourth place. However, he found something with his putter, as he was 11th best in the field for putting. “The approach game was also solid at The Northern Trust, and he also...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best commute to the Northern Trust is by ferry, and Collin Morikawa took the ride in style

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Taking the ferry from lower Manhattan to Jersey City and Liberty National Golf Club is hands-down the best way to get to a PGA Tour event. That is, unless you’re crashing at PGA National Resort & Spa during the Honda Classic or fortunate enough to rest your head at The Lodge at Torrey Pines during the Farmers Insurance Open and can stumble out of bed to the first tee. Sure, Donald Trump, pre-presidency, used to helicopter into Trump Doral back when it hosted a World Golf Championships event, but our chopper happens to be in the shop.
GolfGolf.com

2021 BMW Championship tee times: First round groupings for Thursday

After an exciting opening event at Liberty National, the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this Thursday with the first round of the 2021 BMW Championship. You can find full first round tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Notable groupings for BMW Championship Round 1. Tony...
Owings Mills, MDFayetteville Observer

2021 BMW Championship fantasy golf power rankings and odds

Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, hosts the top 70 golfers in the season-long FedEx Cup standings for this week's BMW Championship. The top 30 golfers after this week will advance to next week's Tour Championship. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings for the 2021 BMW Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.
Sportsgolfbusinessnews.com

Lydia Ko re-signs footwear deal with ECCO Golf

ECCO GOLF has announced the re-signing of LPGA star Lydia Ko to a new three-year footwear deal. The New Zealander, who recently won Olympic bronze in Tokyo, has represented ECCO since 2017 and is one of the most popular players in women’s golf. She has been back close to her scintillating best in 2021, setting a new tournament scoring record en route to winning the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship in April.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Rahm, McIlroy, Burns Tied for Lead in BMW Championship After Opening 64s

Top-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain bounced back after letting what looked like a certain victory slip way in The Northern Trust, first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, on Monday. Rahm shot a bogey-free, 8-under-par 64 in hot and humid conditions to tie for the lead with Rory McIlroy (pictured) of Northern Ireland and Sam Burns after the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
Golfamateurgolf.com

Stacy Lewis returns to lead Team USA at Spirit International

Stacy Lewis, a 13-time LPGA Champion and accomplished international competitor, will return as captain of Team USA for The 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship (The Spirit). Lewis previously served as captain of the 2019 team which featured eventual men’s team champions Andy Ogletree and Cole Hammer along with women’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy