Column: Time has come for Padres to address tricky Weathers dilemma

The morning of the MLB trade deadline, Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers owned a 2.73 ERA. That ranked him No. 15 in baseball among those throwing at least 60 innings, one spot ahead of superstar Max Scherzer and three in front of current Phillies starter Kyle Gibson.

Then the rest of July 30 happened.

Two hours after the deadline passed, Chris Paddack strained an oblique muscle. That night, the struggling Rockies lit up Weathers to the tune of eight earned runs and three home runs in four innings.

In the last five outings, including Sunday’s 7-4 series-sacrificing loss to the Phillies at Petco Park, Weathers has allowed 28 runs, 35 hits and nine homers in his last 17 2/3 innings — a 14.26 ERA.

Everything massively changed , in a blink.

And because of it, the Padres face The Weathers Dilemma with a pennant chase in the balance.

“This is what we got,” manager Jayce Tinger said in a stark assessment of front-line pitching options. “There’s nobody (from the minors) coming for the most part.”

Though Yu Darvish is said to be days away from returning and Paddack a couple weeks later, the fragile day-to-day state of the rotation is magnified and amplified — particularly given Weathers' painful slide.

Watching Gibson, a Phillies trade pick-up from the Rangers, spin an eight-inning, 103-pitch winner as Weathers allowed three runs and five hits in two innings as his ERA rose to 5.27 underscored the trickiest part of the Padres’ pitching reality show.

If they believed they had someone more equipped than Weathers a plane flight away, he would be in San Diego. Why would they put the season at risk and intentionally shatter a 21-year-old’s confidence if there was a viable Plan B?

You can almost hear fans screaming, “So what. Try anyone .”

There’s logic in that to be sure, given Weathers’ illogical midseason-ish turn. But what’s the move, now that the trade deadline has passed?

Former No. 1 prospect MacKenzie Gore did not pitch for two months and his one-game return came in rookie ball, which should tell everyone something. He’s not there yet, no matter how frustrating that sounds and feels.

The next name that pops up is 24-year-old right hander Adrian Martinez, who tore through July. He allowed one run in 28 1/3 Double-A innings, then promptly surrendered seven runs in three innings during his Triple-A debut last Tuesday.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t arms being groomed on the farm. It just means they aren’t ready, at least not right now.

Hence, The Dilemma. Hence, The Major Problem.

“We’ve thrown a bunch of stuff against the wall and none of it stuck,” said Craig Stammen, Sunday’s starter who has been an available veteran ear for Weathers. “He’s in one of those rookie things, you know, it’s not going well and he’s probably losing a little bit of confidence because the results aren’t there.”

Asked recently about why Weathers has not been sent down, GM A.J. Preller matched Tingler’s read on things organizationally.

“We felt like he’s a better option than making a trade that from a value standpoint didn’t make sense for us,” he said. “Ultimately, you know, we’re going to find out a lot about him. … So far his last few outings, he’s gotten beat up. But I think from us, the expectation is learn from it. Go out and pitch better. Go out and perform better.

“But just to make a deal of kind of Band-Aid something, I don’t look back now and say, like, we really should have done that.”

In spite of all uncomfortable reasons the Padres trot out — and much of it makes sense — this isn’t working and hasn’t for a long while.

It’s not the fault of Weathers, whose path is baffling — pitching his first big-league game in the playoffs, while barely out of his teens. And it’s not the fault of Tingler, who is forced to play the limited cards he has been dealt.

Too much is at stake, though, in a pennant chase slipping through their fingers as the Reds passed them in the race for the second and final NL wild-card spot. For someone who has never pitched a full big-league season, this has become a massive ask of a pitcher that young.

And it grows more unfair by the day to a clubhouse desperately clawing for traction.

It’s a fair point to say sending Weathers down might damage his confidence more. But at this level, it’s about winning. And this season, the pressure continues to mount in ways the franchise hasn’t felt in decades.

“(This is) unlike when I was a rookie, we were so bad it didn’t matter if I pitched bad, I was given another chance to pitch good,” Stammen said. “We’re in a different situation where we really, really need him to pitch at his highest capability like he was early in the season.

“We’re going to keep loving him and I’m going to keep pestering him. He’s going to get annoyed as heck about me, but I’m going to, you know, give him as much advice as I can give him … talk about any little thing that we can get Ryan Weathers back to who we saw in the playoffs last year and who we saw at the beginning of this year.”

Tingler explained the pretzels the team has put itself in, hoping to sort out what at this point might be unsortable.

“Today we went with an opener (type role), and that that was one of the things we were wanting to try to do to maybe avoid some of the top of the order guys, whether it’s the third time through and things like that.

“So, that’s a little bit of how we were trying to be creative.”

It’s difficult to pinpoint how the Padres should deal with The Weathers Dilemma, without a doubt.

But at this point, it’s not this.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .