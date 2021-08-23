Cancel
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County announces more walk-in vaccine clinics for week of Aug. 23 - Aug. 28

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPDRC_0bZo1pSi00

As COVID-19 cases continue to go up across the state and nation, and as kids head back to school, public officials are imploring people who haven't to get vaccinated.

For anyone who has yet to do so, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is hosting walk-in clinics from Monday through Saturday at locations throughout the county.

You will have a chance to get either the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna vaccine on Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27 at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The health department is located at 635 N. Erie St. in downtown Toledo.

You can also get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of nine other locations throughout the week:

Monday, August 23

  • US Together - 3450 Central Ave.,   Toledo  | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24

  • LMH: Ashleye Arms - 1950 W. Bancroft, Toledo | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • TARTA bus: Helping Hands, - 443 6th St., Toledo | 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25

  • LMH: Collingwood Green - 800 Division St., Toledo | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 26

  • LMH: Elmdale/Mercer - 463 Elmdale Court, Toledo | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • TARTA bus: Main Library - 325 N. Michigan. St, Toledo | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, August 27

  • TARTA bus: Port Lawrence Homes - 201 Belmont, Toledo | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

  • German American Festival - Oak Shade Grove 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon | 2 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Registration is not required, however, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has a COVID-19 vaccine hotline staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 419-213-4100.

For local information, confirmed and probable COVID-19 case data in Lucas County, and a list of testing locations please visit the website here .

RELATED VIDEO:

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
