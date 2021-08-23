Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Letter to the Editor: Opinion on the Legality of Abortion

By Letters to the Editor
parsippanyfocus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it stands today, the legality of abortion is one of the most hotly debated issues in American politics. One side finds legalizing abortion to be the legalization of murdering humans, and some find abortion to be against their faith, while the other side, people find that controlling abortion is akin to controlling the functions of people’s bodies. Historically, abortion has been illegal and unsafe, until Margaret Sanger’s push for it in the early 1900s, when it became legal. Its legality was upheld with the Supreme court case Roe v. Wade. Although abortion is immoral in some ways, it should be legal as no level of government has the right to restrict it.

parsippanyfocus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Sanger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Left And Right#Abortions#American#Supreme#Princeton#Yale#The Washington Post#Court#The Capitalist Magazine#Libertarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Public HealthMidland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: Making a COVID-19 decision without politics

Center for Disease Control has recommended governmental mandates to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The public use of vaccines against the virus has become a controversial issue that has created a powerful division in opinion. Individuals have the right to refuse the vaccine. Others who are vaccinated argue that this will put them at risk. What we choose to do or not do is a personal choice. In February 2019, I had written an article on William Gassers’ Three R’s of Decision Making. The three questions include: is it right, responsible and realistic.
HealthPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Let's be sensible about our rights

I hear a lot of people of late saying getting a vaccine or having to wear a mask violates their Constitutional rights. Those statements make me shake my head at folk’s ignorance of constitutional law and history. First of all, the Bill of Rights was never intended to interpreted literally....
ElectionsPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Libertarian for Larry Elder

When someone writes a letter to the editor and begins it with a headline quote from the Left’s Washington Post, LOOK OUT ! You can bet the bulk of the letter will be chalk full of left wing talking points, false accusations and mistruths. Helene, you did not disappoint. Here...
PoliticsPantagraph

LETTER: Liberal columnists wrong about America

Articles occasionally appear in the Pantagraph Opinion section from liberal syndicated writers criticizing America. Last September I read an article written by a former PBS journalist by the name of Daniel Zwerdling. His article questioned America’s greatness. According to him, Canadians perceive our nation as a dying empire. He cited differences in our nations’ health care systems, number of women in key government positions, and coronavirus statistics among other items as proof of America’s decline.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Noah Feldman: Kavanaugh is the last hope for abortion rights

For the first time in 30 years — a legal generation — the Supreme Court is poised to revisit the law of abortion rights in a fundamental way. The last time, in 1992, amid expectations that Roe v. Wade might be reversed, the right to choose was saved by an unlikely coalition: Justices Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O’Connor, both President Ronald Reagan’s nominees, and David Souter, nominated by President George H.W. Bush, wrote a joint opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that preserved the essential holding of Roe, which had made abortion a constitutional right in 1973.
Public HealthDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: The truth will not set you free

Like Rand Paul, senator from Kentucky, I was suspended from social media for telling the truth. To our leftist tyrants, from the President of the United States, to our state governors, and city mayors, the truth has become a crime when it does not conform to the liberal left agenda. Their jack-booted Praetorian guards are Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and the mainstream media.
Seattle, WAKUOW

Lies, the First Amendment, and the limits of free speech

The unanimous opinion in Schenck v. United States ranks high on many lists of worst Supreme Court decisions for its constraints on free speech. The defendant was Charles T. Schenck, general secretary of the U.S. Socialist Party. He and his colleagues distributed flyers opposing the draft during World War I. The court ruled that their free speech rights could be restricted, since obstruction of the draft violated the Espionage Act of 1917.
PoliticsCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: The fearmongering strategy

Fearmongering is a strategy for convincing others to adopt the position of the fear monger. It is a form of bullying praying upon the uninformed, who are made to feel afraid of the consequences of not accepting the version of the fear monger's "truth." Ironically, the position of the fear monger is often rooted in ignorance and fear of change.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

America's metastasizing judicial tyranny problem

The turbo-reactionary Supreme Court majority has just burped out another instance of judicial rule-by-decree, and this time it's a doozy. They have denied a stay on a ruling from a Trump-appointed lower court that would force the Biden administration to re-start its stay — saying that they did not accept the administration's argument, but not explaining why, or what it might mean.
PoliticsSidney Herald

Yes, the Constitution was pro-slavery

The 1619 Project “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”. Naturally, that reframing has enjoyed quite a bit of pushback, much of which amounts to wrestling over whether the US Constitution,...
PoliticsPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: From a different perspective …

Thank You Nick Collin. With all due respect, I wish you would consider a different perspective. I don’t know how to say it better than to quote the title of an article from an April 2012 issue of the Washington Post. “Let’s just say it: The Republicans are the problem.” (Adapted from, “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With the New Politics of Extremism,” Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein)
GovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy