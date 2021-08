The Chevrolet Bolt EV is not a car you want to be in right now. Numerous reports have surfaced over the last month of the little electric hatchback going up in smoke, prompting General Motors to warn owners not to park inside or charge their Bolts overnight. Although the issue has been known for a long time, GM hasn't always come to the party when customers lose their cars to fire, with one individual being told to sue if he's not happy with being left in debt with no car. It's a massive mess, but it seems that GM is finally taking responsibility.