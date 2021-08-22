Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What Microsoft's Office Price Increase Means for Investors

By Adam Levy
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 11 days ago
  • Microsoft is raising prices for business and enterprise customers.
  • The price increase should add revenue without causing customer churn.
  • The biggest benefit could be to Microsoft's bottom line.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced the first price increase for its Microsoft 365 and Office 365 subscriptions since the subscription offering was first introduced more than a decade ago. In its announcement, Microsoft pointed out all the additional value it's added to the software suite over the last 10 years, justifying its price increase. Indeed, new services such as Microsoft Teams have become invaluable for many workplaces in the work-from-home era.

Microsoft's decision to raise its pricing should show up on both the top and bottom lines. Here's what investors can expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8aGD_0bZo1G0d00
Microsoft Teams, a 2017 addition to the Microsoft 365 suite. Image source: Microsoft.

What exactly is changing?

Microsoft is specifically changing the commercial pricing for Microsoft 365 and Office 365. Consumer pricing isn't changing at all, so if you subscribe to the service personally, you won't see any change in your monthly or annual bill from Microsoft. The new commercial pricing won't go into effect until March 1, 2022.

Service Tier

Current Monthly Price Per User

Monthly Price Per User 3/1/2022

Percent Increase

Microsoft 365 Business Basic

$5

$6

20%

Microsoft 365 Business Premium

$20

$22

10%

Office 365 E1

$8

$10

25%

Office 365 E3

$20

$23

15%

Office 365 E5

$35

$38

8.6%

Microsoft 365 E3

$32

$36

12.5%

The price increases will affect the 300 million commercial Office 365 and Microsoft 365 paid seats. But they won't all see the price increase at once. Microsoft locks in long-term contracts with businesses, so the full impact probably won't show up until well into fiscal 2023.

What kind of impact can investors expect?

When the price increase is fully rolled out, the 300 million existing subscribers will be paying at least $1 more per month, but $2 or $3 in most cases. Also consider that the price increases for the lower tiers of service are more substantial (on a percentage basis) than the higher tiers. That could push more businesses to opt for higher-tier services, producing further revenue growth.

Subscriber churn shouldn't be a huge concern for Microsoft. Not only is this its only price increase in the history of the service, but it also has a moat around its software suite. No business wants to spend hours retraining its workforce on a competing product, and it's standard across industries to use Microsoft's Office suite. So the potential to lose revenue from churn is minimal.

An average increase of $2 per user would translate into $7.2 billion in additional revenue. That's on top of any organic subscriber growth the company can produce. For reference, Office 365 Commercial's revenue increased 25% year over year in the fourth quarter. And during the company's fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said it's seeing double-digit year-over-year seat growth across every segment.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects the price increase to produce $5 billion in additional revenue in fiscal 2022.

Importantly, the increased revenue should provide a substantial boost to profits. Microsoft isn't planning to add anything more to the suite than it already has. The operating costs won't increase any more substantially compared with the old pricing. As such, the bulk of that revenue increase will flow to Microsoft's bottom line.

Microsoft produced an operating income of nearly $70 billion in fiscal 2021. Adding $4 billion or $5 billion in additional operating income with just a price increase is a 6% or 7% increase in operating income. And don't forget the service is continuing to grow subscriptions. As such, the price increase should compound earnings growth for the tech stock for years to come.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft 365#Microsoft Teams#Investors#Msft#Commercial#Wedbush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

Just because a stock is cheap doesn't mean its growth story doesn't remain intact. Look for tech companies that retain valuable levers they can still pull to expand their horizons. Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

Workiva can bring an organization together by centralizing data from just about any source. New Relic monitors telemetry data to offer useful insights on key issues. As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge. These organizations have begun to realize that their data has real underlying value. For instance, they are finding that it can be extremely useful to monitor worker performance in ways the client companies never considered, and link tasks of thousands of employees in new ways that make operations even more efficient.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

Zoom’s second-quarter numbers beat Wall Street’s estimates. Its third-quarter guidance sparked concerns of a post-pandemic slowdown. Zoom’s business continues to stabilize and evolve, but its stock is still expensive and will likely remain volatile. Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after...
Marketssiliconangle.com

MongoDB crushes forecasts with earnings results and its stock jumps

Databases are in vogue and that means MongoDB Inc.’s hot streak continued as it posted yet another earnings beat in its second-quarter results today. The company reported a loss before certain costs such as stock compensation of 24 cents per share on revenue of $198.7 million during the period, up an impressive 44% from a year ago. It was better than expected too, with Wall Street looking for a bigger loss of 41 cents per share on revenue of just $182.4 million.
SoftwareRebel Yell

Cloud Advertising Market Is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology

JCMR Recently announced Global Cloud Advertising Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Cloud Advertising study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Cloud Advertising Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology, Google, Imagine Communications, Adobe Systems, IBM, Marin Software.
MarketsEntrepreneur

4 Stocks to Gain From Enterprise Software Spending Uptick

As the shift to digitization intensifies, the importance of enterprise software is increasing manifold for firms as it can lead to improved efficiency and increased productivity. With the help of various enterprise software, firms can efficiently carry out several operations. From the initial stages of a product’s lifecycle to taking care of logistics for ensuring that it is delivered to the end-user, enterprise software solutions like supply chain management, allow firms to effectively manage the entire flow.
Economybitcoinist.com

What The Cardano-Coinfirm Partnership Means For Investors

A recent partnership has Cardano in the news once again. Cardano Foundation announced that it was partnering with blockchain analysis provider Coinfirm to enhance the security of the blockchain and its token ADA. This partnership has sparked a lot of debate in and out of the community. As investors in the crypto space try to figure out how this will affect Cardano and the market at large.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Chromebook Microsoft Office apps will no longer receive support — Here's why

Chromebook owners who use Microsoft's Chrome OS Office apps must switch to the web-based platform. The Redmond-based tech giant is ending its support for Word, Excel, Outlook, OneNote and Power apps in September, according to About Chromebooks. Why is Microsoft abandoning its Chromebook-based Office apps? Android Police speculates that the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

Nvidia's gross margin is still on the rise, improving 70 basis points in the most recent quarter. The entry into the software-as-a-service market could lead to "billions" in revenue, according to CEO Jensen Huang. Only 20% of the GeForce installed base has upgraded to a RTX GPU. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

TSMC Hikes Price of Chip Production: CPU & GPU Costs Set to Rise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has reportedly notified its customers about substantial incoming chip production price hikes. The world's largest maker of semiconductors will increase prices for virtually all advanced and popular process technologies in a bid to improve its gross margins. Meanwhile, augmented quotes will make costs of products like CPUs, GPUs, SoCs, and controllers higher.
Marketscoingeek.com

Nvidia Q2 revenue surges, but digital currency-related sales fall short of expectations

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings for the second fiscal quarter ending August 1 has beaten Wall Street estimates. The tech giant reported a fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.4 billion, up from a profit of $622 million in the year-ago period. Strong graphics card sales and an increased interest in the company’s data center capabilities drove the rise.
ComputersPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nvidia: Buy It for Gaming, Hold It for Data Centers

The data center market is expected to grow modestly through 2024, but Nvidia is projected to grow at a faster pace. Gaming graphics cards have sold well of late thanks to the launch of improved tech, although that pace should slow soon until the next evolution -- and perceived need.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMD and Nvidia Jumped on Monday

Today's video looks at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent stock price movements and shares my thoughts from a bullish and bearish perspective. Here are some highlights from the video:. Semiconductor stocks had a solid day on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) received approval from...
BusinessTechCrunch

Bankers chase Byju’s for IPO, valuation pegged up to $50 billion

Most banks have given Byju’s a proposed valuation in the range of $40 billion to $45 billion, but some including Morgan Stanley have pitched a $50 billion valuation if the startup lists next year, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The startup, which has raised $1.5 billion...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Semiconductor Stocks For Your List

Could Investors Be Shifting Their Focus To These Top Semiconductor Stocks Right Now?. Semiconductor stocks have been the essential drivers for technology growth in the past decade, and arguably more so after the pandemic. Some of the top semiconductor stocks have easily beaten the stock market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings. It’s no secret that semiconductor companies have rewarded investors handsomely just in the past year alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy