Guest Opinion | Barbara Wilson is wrong; this is a political issue
“This isn’t a political issue. It’s a health issue,” University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson said at a COVID-19 media briefing on Aug. 16. This comes a few weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines that masks should be worn indoors by everyone, including vaccinated people, in counties labeled as “high” or “substantial” transmission –– a category Johnson County (alongside the majority of Iowa counties) falls into as of Aug. 16, prior to move-in week.dailyiowan.com
Comments / 0