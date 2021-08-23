Cancel
New York Rangers Hall Of Famer Rod Gilbert Dies

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hockey world and New York sports lost a legend Sunday night. New York Rangers Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert died at age 80.

Hockey World Mourns Loss Of Rangers Legend Rod Gilbert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The hockey world is mourning the loss of Rangers legend Rod Gilbert, but his legacy stretches way beyond the ice. As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, Gilbert was also a New York treasure. Women Leaders Address Why Female Representation Still Lags Behind In Politics: 'Sexism And Misogyny...
Blueshirts Legend Rod Gilbert, ‘Mr. Ranger,’ Dead At 80

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80. Gilbert’s family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. The team didn’t provide details. “I am deeply saddened...
Rangers legend Rod Gilbert impacted generations of fans

Former Ranger Rod Gilbert attends the ceremony honoring Andy Bathgate and Harry Howell prior to the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Rangers on Feb. 22, 2009 at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett. It was New Year’s Day, 2018, and it was really, really, really cold...
Ron Duguay remembers Rangers’ Rod Gilbert: ‘No one better’

The first person to greet Ron Duguay and show him New York when he joined the Rangers in 1977 was Rod Gilbert. This was Duguay’s rookie NHL campaign and turned out to be the last of Gilbert’s 18 seasons in New York, but that didn’t stop the future Hall of Famer and face of the franchise from welcoming the team’s first-round draft pick to the team.
Rod Gilbert

No memorial events are currently scheduled. growing as a bruins fan, Mr Gilbert broke our hearts many times but always with class, RIP MR Ranger. Dear Sweet Judy and family, I am so saddened to hear of Rod’s passing. He was an incredible man, so full of love and life and boy, did he live a full one. With you at his side Judy- the two of your brought brightness, joy and love to everyone who met. I am honored to have been such a part of your lives. From our dinner nights together at Rao’s with Sonny and Chris to the many wonderful golf tournaments and trips we took together. Years go by, but memories always stay. May Rod skate now with the Angels until we all meet again. God Bless you all ❤
