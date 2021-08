The Function of Beauty Co-Wash is the newest formula from the custom hair care brand and it shares a rich and cleansing solution for moisturizing and protecting hair. To make the most of the product, the brand encourages consumers to build out their hair profile, specify their hair structure and fill in details about their scalp and hair goals. While some people will choose to focus on fixing split ends and deep conditioning, others may be more attracted to scalp-soothing, oil control and boosting shine. Some of the ingredients that are used to add functional benefits to the co-wash may include palm fruit extract or rice bran oil for these purposes.