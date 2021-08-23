3 taken to hospital after Evans fire

Crews responded to a fire in Evans that left three people injured Sunday afternoon.

According to Evans Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Joe DeSalvo, they received a call about the fire just before 12:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, DeSalvo said, they found a house and three vehicles on fire.

DeSalvo said three people were hurt, and all of them were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how serious their injuries were.

He said they had to attack the fire from outside because they were concerned about the structural integrity of the home.

A total of seven agencies responded to the call, DeSalvo said.

The cause is unknown. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is helping with the investigation. DeSalvo said ATF regularly helps the fire department with investigations.

