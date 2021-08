The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) is underway with a digital-only format due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, Sony and the tournament organizers are already planning on next year’s event. Announced during the online tournament, EVO 2022 will once again take place from August 5-7, only this time it will be a planned in-person event. In addition, EVO will make its return to Las Vegas, where it has been held annually since 2005.