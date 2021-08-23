Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. “I shared with you on Wednesday a close family member had become ill with COVID. Well, I have now tested positive and am symptomatic too,” Nehls said. “I’m experiencing moderate symptoms but I am fully vaccinated and hope it passes soon. I have been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days.”

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

327K+
Followers
34K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Nehls
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Covid#Covid#Cdc#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthLongview News-Journal

Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive for the virus. “I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a video he posted Saturday on Twitter. “So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott Tests Negative For COVID-19, Encourages Texans to Get Vaccinated

Four days after testing positive for COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he tested negative Saturday. Abbott said doctors told him his infection was "brief and mild" because he is fully vaccinated and he encouraged Texans to get vaccinated in a message he shared on Twitter. Abbott said his...
EducationPosted by
Axios

Coronavirus case surges force school closures

Several counties across the U.S. have temporarily suspended school because of a surge in coronavirus cases among students and faculty early in the academic year. Why it matters: Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC this week he believes more schools will close due to COVID-19 than last year because the Delta variant spreads with greater ease than other versions of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
KidsBangor Daily News

Fauci says to expect more children with coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country. “Quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital,” the government’s top infectious disease expert said at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. Fauci...
Texas StateKXAN

Texas’ unvaccinated: Who they are and where they live

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — The coronavirus vaccines have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective. More than 340 million doses have been given in the U.S., and side effects have been determined by the FDA and independent researchers to be extremely rare and far less substantial than the dangers of getting COVID-19, which has killed more than 52,000 Texans as of August 2.
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

Will everyone get the coronavirus at some point?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued updated guidance on masking indoors in public spaces in areas of high transmission for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The move came after the CDC uncovered new data about the delta variant, one of the most transmissible strains...
Public HealthToledo Blade

CDC urges coronavirus vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the coronavirus vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
Dallas, TXKTSA

Drug-resistant superbug fungus spread in Dallas, Washington D.C., CDC says

Outbreaks of a drug-resistant “superbug” fungus spread among patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities in Texas and Washington, D.C., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. The fungus, Candida auris, preys on people with weakened immune systems. The CDC said evidence suggests these cases involved person-to-person transmission, which would be a first for the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Study says less than 1% of fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections

A new study found that less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from states that report breakthrough infections and found fully vaccinated Americans made up a very small portion of the infected population, with Oklahoma at 0.9 percent the highest and Connecticut at 0.1 percent the lowest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy