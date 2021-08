For the second time this year, Notre Dame soon-to-be eighth-grader Mia Treleaven has made her way south to take part in some highly-competitive softball. In early January, Treleaven was selected to participate in the prestigious Softball Youth All-American Games that took place in Orlando North, Florida, from December 31-January 3. Last week, she once again was selected to play in the Youth All-American Games, this time in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.