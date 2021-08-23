Cancel
Texas State

Texas congressman tests positive for coronavirus

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. “I shared with you on Wednesday a close family member had become ill with COVID. Well, I have now tested positive and am symptomatic too,” Nehls said. “I’m experiencing moderate symptoms but I am fully vaccinated and hope it passes soon. I have been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days.”

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
Congress & Courtsaltoday.com

Barry Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Barry Moore posted on social media Friday that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19. Moore stated, “I’m sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for Covid-19. To every extent possible, I will continue working virtually while recovering in quarantine. While I believe every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decisions, I encourage talking with your doctor about the different vaccines and therapies available and making an informed decision about the prevention and treatment that is best for you. Now is the time to act-don’t wait until you or someone you love is sick.”
Texas StateMedscape News

Texas Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CBS News. He is fully vaccinated and isn't experiencing any symptoms so far. Abbott has taken COVID-19 tests daily and received the first positive test...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
KidsBangor Daily News

Fauci says to expect more children with coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country. “Quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital,” the government’s top infectious disease expert said at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. Fauci...
Public HealthToledo Blade

CDC urges coronavirus vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the coronavirus vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
Dallas, TXKTSA

Drug-resistant superbug fungus spread in Dallas, Washington D.C., CDC says

Outbreaks of a drug-resistant “superbug” fungus spread among patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities in Texas and Washington, D.C., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. The fungus, Candida auris, preys on people with weakened immune systems. The CDC said evidence suggests these cases involved person-to-person transmission, which would be a first for the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Study says less than 1% of fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections

A new study found that less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from states that report breakthrough infections and found fully vaccinated Americans made up a very small portion of the infected population, with Oklahoma at 0.9 percent the highest and Connecticut at 0.1 percent the lowest.
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
KidsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms of the delta variant in children?

The rise of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has parents and school officials on edge as thousands of children head back to the classroom for the school year. While the coronavirus, which caused the pandemic in March 2020, spread around the world quickly, hitting mainly adults, the delta variant seems to be hitting younger people, 50 million of whom in the United States are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

