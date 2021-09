HARWINTON — The 14-year-old killed in a crash Sunday was a sophomore at Lewis Mills High School described as a “beloved member” of the community, school officials said. Kailey Prenoveau, 14, was identified as the victim in the crash by state police. She was an incoming sophomore at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, where she was an honors student and member of the crew and swim teams, according to a statement her family posted on Facebook.