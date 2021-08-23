Lance closes first half with successful two-minute drill
INGLEWOOD -- Trey Lance's first-half performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night showed signs of rookie inexperience from the No. 3 overall pick. Lance's first three series were less-than-mediocre drives. He completed only one of his six pass attempts for nine yards and one interception and his rating was an astonishing 0.0. Though Lance didn't throw the most accurate passes, his receivers didn't help him out, unable to hold onto catchable balls.
