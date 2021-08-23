Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall slowly during the early week and drop below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Township Of Hamburg, MI
County
Livingston County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Powell signals Fed will soon cut back on stimulus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that inflation has risen enough to warrant a reduction in the central bank’s support for the recovering economy, potentially by the end of the year. In a Friday virtual speech, Powell said that the rate of price increases had achieved the “substantial further...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy