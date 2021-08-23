Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall slowly during the early week and drop below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.