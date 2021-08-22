Careers: Donohue joins Independent Living

Megan Donohue has joined Independent Living of the Gensee Region as a Taking Control administrative assistant. Donohue has a variety of responsibilities to help maintain the operation of the Taking Control Consumer-Directed Personal Assistant Service program, which assists people with living independently in their own homes in the ILGR regional service area of Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. She will assist with the creation and maintenance of the electronic consumer records and the personal assistants’ personnel and medical files, uploading documents into the Human Resources Information System. She will also monitor personal protective equipment inventory, assist with correspondence to consumers and personal assistants, and serve as a backup for the ILGR Receptionist.