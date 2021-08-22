Cancel
Land in Torrejón de Ardoz, an airplane with 177 people evacuated from Afghanistan

By R10Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plane has landed last 22.00 hours of this Sunday at the Air Base of Torrejón de Ardoz with 177 people evacuated from Afghanistan, among which there are Spanish and American cooperators. The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has received these people at the footthrough, together with the head of...

Margarita Robles
#France#Spanish#American#Jemad#Spaniards#Afghans#The European Union#Eu#Central Asian
Afghanistan
Spain
Madrid, Spain
