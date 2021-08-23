Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan; Phelps A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Phelps, eastern Furnas and Harlan Counties through 945 PM CDT At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orleans, or 19 miles south of Holdrege, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Alma around 905 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Huntley and Ragan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH