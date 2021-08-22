Sunday Night Waiver Wire & FAAB Chat

Oh, Miguel Sanó. One minute you’re crushing bombs and piling up RBIs, and the next you’re striking out so much that your fantasy relevance tanks. Sanó is the epitome of the current power-hungry, strikeout-prone hitting trend in baseball. So far on the season, he is slashing .216/.309/.450 with 50 runs, 20 home runs, 52 RBIs, one stolen base, and a 129-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As advertised, he’s got a chance to crack 30 home runs for the second straight (full-length) season. He hit 13 in 53 games in the shortened 2020 season, which put him on a 30-homer pace as well. Make no mistake, he’ll hit home runs. He should also see plenty of RBI opportunities for the remainder of the year hitting more towards the middle of the Twins lineup in the absence of Nelson Cruz and Alex Kiriloff. The real reason he made the list however is he seems to be heating up. In the month of August, Sano has a .241 average and an .818 OPS. However, over the last seven games, he’s hitting .292 with a .914 OPS. His strikeout tendencies can make him a bit streaky as a hitter, but we might be seeing him enter a little hot streak here. If that’s the case, you want to be a part of it.