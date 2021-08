Body Full Retirement Age -- What’s the Big Deal?. I am always getting emails from readers who are so hung up on making sure they start their Social Security benefits at their full retirement age. They don’t want them a month before. They don’t want them a month after. They want to make darn sure that their benefits start at their full retirement age. And they almost seem to be losing sleep making sure this is going to happen. They send me emails asking me, almost begging me, to help them make sure they select the right date.