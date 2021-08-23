Cancel
SHOW ME THE SUNNY: Sunshine to persist through Tuesday | Central Texas Forecast

KCEN
 3 days ago

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track your forecast in real-time

"Late August Heat Sizzles"

SHORT TERM

Temperatures have trended back up into the upper-90s and will stay there through midweek. We are just inside a month away from the fall equinox and we're still asking the question will we hit 100°. We will flirt once again with the triple digits over the next few days. Expect plenty of sunshine, hot, and muggy weather today. A southerly breeze 5 to 15 mph will offer up a relief.

Monday: Sunny, with highs near 98°. Heat indices up to 103°. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with lows around 74°. Southerly winds around 5 to 10 mph.

LONG TERM

An overall seasonally hot and mostly dry stretch looks to persist through the workweek. The hottest days will be today through Wednesday. Low rain chances do slip into the forecast starting Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. Rain chances look best for areas closer to the Brazos Valley (Milam, Robertson, & Leon counties) and the I-45 corridor.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 98°. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 99°. Isolated (10%) shower/thunderstorm. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with highs near 97°. Isolated (10%) shower/thunderstorm. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with highs near 96°. Isolated (10%) shower/thunderstorm. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs near 96°. Isolated (20%) shower/thunderstorm. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with highs near 97°. Isolated (20%) shower/thunderstorm. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

