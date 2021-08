The Johnson Co Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson County’s total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,873 overall, 214 are active, 19 are currently hospitalized and 2,621 have recovered. Out of the 46 new cases Tuesday, 4 have been vaccinated and 42 have not been vaccinated. 19 of the 46 cases were under the age of 18. The Johnson Co Health Dept. also reported another death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 38.