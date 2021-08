The SEC has announced that the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns will become members of the conference beginning July 1st, 2025. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas will bring the number of SEC members to 16. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been members since the formation of the SEC in 1933. The Conference has twice previously expanded, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, followed by Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012.