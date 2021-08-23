PSEA recommends universal masking in all K-12 schools

In another sign of educators’ growing worry over the Delta variant, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) updated its school masking recommendations to encourage requiring universal masking in all K-12 schools.

PSEA’s guidance follows the CDC’s recommendation to require universal masking for all K-12 students, teachers and staff.

The reason for the change, PSEA leadership said, was the need to reopen schools in person.

PSEA president Rich Askey said a key lesson teachers learned last year was the immense importance of having kids physically in class.

“We want to not only open up those schools, we’ve got to keep them open all year long for our kids,” Askey said.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant, the only way Askey could see schools staying open is by preventing large outbreaks.

Universal masking is effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to multiple studies cited by the CDC.

“Schools are centers of their community,” Askey said. “So it’s not just about the kids, which should be our focus, but the kids are going to take it home.”

However, masking remains unpopular with many parents.

High tensions at school board meetings have led to several incidents at meetings across the state.

Police were called to a North Penn School District board meeting in Montgomery County on Aug. 10.

Yelling and profanity filled a Shippensburg Area School board meeting on Aug. 11 that ended in a school board member walking out.

Other parents are resigned to starting out another year with masks.

“If when [my son] is in school he has to wear one, we’ll make him wear one,” said Emily Fleming of Hanover.

“Honestly if it’s gotta’ be done it’s gotta’ be done,” said Rebecca Elicker of Dover. “It is what it is.”

The Wolf administration left each Pennsylvania school district to decide its own mask policy.

