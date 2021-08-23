Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Free Guy’ Lands China Release Date

By Patrick Brzeski
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZbhb_0bZnn2Co00

Disney and 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi action comedy Free Guy , starring Ryan Reynolds, has locked down a China release on Aug. 27.

The last-minute official clearance gives Disney’s China teams just one week to mount a local marketing campaign for the movie. Still, it’s welcome news for the U.S. industry as a whole after the lengthy blackout on Hollywood film openings in the country and scant China earnings to date throughout 2021.

Disney and Pixar’s Luca , which opened Friday, was the first Hollywood title to hit China since Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on June 11 (it earned $30.7 million). Luca lost the weekend badly, though, earning just $5 million and coming in second behind local action flick Raging Fire, which has been in cinemas since July 30.

The backlog of other previously released tentpoles awaiting dates in China include: Disney’s Black Widow and Jungle Cruise ; and Warner Bros’ Space Jam: A New Legacy , The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence. Disney and Marvel’s rapidly approaching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also still doesn’t have a date. MGM’s No Time To Die (Oct. 8 in the U.S.) and Legendary’s Dune (Oct. 22), among others, are waiting deeper down the line.

The feel-good family friendly appeal of Free Guy would seem to augur well for respectable earnings in China. Reynold’s Dead Pool 2 earned $42.4 million in the Middle Kingdom (after some cuts to its more risqué content), but the first Dead Pool never made it past the censors.

Covid-19 concerns in China could add to the headwinds caused by the limited marketing window though. Nearly 30 percent of China’s cinemas are currently closed due to recent Delta variant outbreaks.

In North America, Free Guy , directed by Shawn Levy, has earned  $58.8 million after two weekends. Globally, the film has brought in $111.9 million.

In the film, Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers he is actually a non-player character in a video game. He’s determined to become the hero and save his friends from getting deleted by the game’s creator. Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Joe Keery also star.

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rel#20th Century Studios#Jungle Cruise#Warner Bros#The Suicide Squad#Reminiscence#Marvel#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
China
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...
CNN

Mystery 'Spider-Man' trailer has fans in a frenzy

New York (CNN Business) — How popular is Spider-Man? So popular that fans were clamoring for a movie trailer that didn't even exist. The trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — or some version of it — reportedly leaked online this weekend, sending millions of fans searching social media for any tidbits from the new movie. The film, the third installment starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, hits theaters in December.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Gold House Announces ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Gold Open — Film News in Brief

Asian and Pacific Islander non-profit collective Gold House announced the launch of a Gold Open for Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in partnership with GoFundMe. Gold House’s Gold Open premieres, launched in partnership with CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) are an initiative that aims to drive box office success for films led by Asians and Pacific Islanders. “Parasite” and “Crazy Rich Asians” are two films to have received Gold Opens in the past. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which premieres Sept. 3, will be the first theater-exclusive Gold Open since the...
Movieskolafm.com

Free Guy Is a Hit | Donna D |

Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy won the box office over the weekend and there’s already talk of a sequel. Reynolds took to Twitter to confirm Disney ready for Free Guy 2.
Movieswearecritix.com

Disney Wants A “Free Guy: 2”!

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to announce that Disney wants a Free Guy part 2!. ”Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony”. See Reynold’s original post below:. Free Guy hit there’s just over the weekend...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Free Guy Review

Video games are a uniquely user-driven experience, and removing that element is part of the reason why so many big screen adaptations have failed to catch fire with either critics or audiences. In effect, the project removes the sole reason why people are invested in the property, and boils it down to what’s often an CGI-heavy slog piggybacking on a recognizable IP to at least guarantee a certain demographic will show up.
Video Gamesthedigitalfix.com

Free Guy ending explained

Ryan Reynolds’ new film throws you into the fun videogame world, and is packed full of comedy and fanservice. Telling a story about artificial intelligence developing humanity, the action movie centres around an NPC called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) in the hit videogame, Free City. But, let’s be honest, with all the explosions, and tons of videogame references in every frame, it’s easy to get distracted, and you may be left wondering how does the action movie Free Guy actually end?
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fortnite is having a crossover with Free Guy

Grab a free emote in Fortnite through a crossover event with Free Guy. For a limited time, players can visit ATM machines around the island to receive instructions from the film’s protagonist Guy. Do as he says and the reward of a Good Guy Emote, which is voiced by Ryan Reynolds, will be waiting at the end.
Moviesmediapost.com

Sony's Delayed 'Venom' Release Could Signal Start Of Trend

Sony Pictures announced that the release of the sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” already postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, is being delayed again. Sony cited the Delta variant-driven upsurge in COVID-19 across the U.S. for the decision — and given recent events, it is possible that other studios will follow suit.
TV SeriesInverse

What If release date, start time, trailer, plot for the Marvel premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get weird. Like, really weird. What If...? isn’t just the MCU’s first animated show, it’s also the first anthology and the first story told inside the multiverse. But what time does What If release on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Episode 1 premiere.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Free Guy Sequel Confirmed by Disney

With the movie now playing in theaters, The Walt Disney Studios has officially confirmed they want a Free Guy sequel. Ryan Reynolds broke the news on his Twitter account today. Reynolds said: “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging Free Guy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom 2, Shang-Chi Could Be Delayed

Fans should be prepared for the possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2 could be delayed, with other movies also possibly facing release date changes, maybe even Marvel's Shang-Chi. The movie theater business has yet to return, so it could be that studios are thinking of, again, pushing...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Taika Waititi Reportedly In Talks To Direct A DC Movie

Taika Waititi has become one of the most talked-about filmmakers around over the past few years, thanks to his Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok and Oscar-winning comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit. His acclaim has got him invited back to the House of Ideas for 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, not to mention landing him a mystery Star Wars project. And it seems Warner Bros. might be looking to set him to work on the DCEU, too.
MoviesLas Vegas Herald

'Free Guy' sequel is on cards

Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds, on Saturday confirmed that a sequel to his Disney's action-adventure comedy film 'Free Guy' is on the cards. According to Variety, the video-game-themed film's lead actor Ryan confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday. "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging FreeGuy...
MoviesMovieWeb

Taika Waititi Is Now Focused on His Star Wars Movie and Really Excited About the Story

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi is finally focusing on his upcoming Star Wars movie. Between his efforts as a director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and more, Waititi is always incredibly busy with one project or another. It's taken a bit of time to get to the Star Wars movie he'd been tapped by Disney to direct, but in a new interview with Wired, Waititi says he's now putting his focus on Star Wars, though he's just getting started at this point.

Comments / 1

Community Policy