N.Korea develops its own PCR equipment for COVID-19 tests -state media

By Hyonhee Shin
Posted by 
Reuters
 4 days ago
People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea March 30, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Picture taken March 30, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - North Korea has developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests, state media said on Monday, as the country steps up efforts to head off more contagious new strains of the virus.

The isolated country has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but has sealed borders, restricted travel and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

As part of the anti-virus efforts, scientists and technicians at the State Academy of Sciences have developed the PCR system that meets global standards for the first time, said the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Worker's Party's newspaper.

The equipment was introduced as one of recent achievements made under leader Kim Jong Un's push to localise machinery, tools and materials amid international sanctions and border closures that sharply reduced trade.

North Korea has run PCR tests as an internationally recognised standard COVID-19 diagnostic method, but received outside assistance including from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The official KCNA news agency also said on Monday that North Korea is stepping up its battle against the virus to ward off the highly transmissible Delta and Lambda variants spreading around the world.

"Plans are under way to normalise disinfection and prevent disorderly movement of people and supplies at offices and workplaces, while education and control is being intensified to ensure all people obey rules including wearing masks at public spaces," KCNA said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

