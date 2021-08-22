Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Area roundup (8/22): Urlaub takes 3rd in Romania

By Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Urlaub takes 3rd in Romania

Andrew Urlaub, the hottest American ski jumper, soared to his first podium performance by taking third Sunday in Continental Cup action at Rasnov, Romania. The 20-year-old Flying Eagle had jumps of 94.5 and 96 meters (310 and 315 feet) to score 243.7 total points in an event won by Mika Schwann of Austria. He preceded that with an 11th place finish among 54 jumpers Saturday with jumps of 94 and 93 meters (308 and 305) and, after finishing 5th and 11th a week earlier in the Czech Republic, he now totals 145 points to rank among the COC season leaders. Manuel Fettner of Austria was the Saturday winner. The only other American entry was Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, who placed 46th and 42nd.

Comments / 0

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
215
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Austria#Continental Cup#American#Flying Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeySports Illustrated

World Championship Roundup: Final Preliminary Round Day Set

Finland's win keeps hope alive for quarter-final berth. Finland's hopes at getting out of the preliminary round and back in medal contention are still alive with a 4-0 win over Russia. The eventual winners did their most damage in the first, scoring three times. Susanna Tapani would open the scoring...
SportsSportsnet.ca

Finland blanks Russia for first win of women’s world hockey championship

CALGARY — Finland won its first game of the women’s world hockey championship Wednesday with a 4-0 blanking of Russia. Petra Nieminen scored twice to lead the Finns (1-2). Susana Tapani and Jenniina Nylund also scored and Michelle Karvinen had two assists. Anni Keisala posted a 13-save shutout. Russian starter...
Combat Sportsfcfighter.com

Athletes & Nations Announced For 2021 MMA World Cup in Prague

136 senior and 69 junior athletes from more than 20 nations have registered to compete in the 2021 IMMAF Senior & Junior MMA World Cup – Prague, which is to run from 8 – 11 September. See the following provisional athletes’ lists attached, pending final clearance by IMMAF. – by...
HockeySports Illustrated

World Championship Roundup: Make Way for the Playoffs

It wasn't the classic matchup we're used to seeing from the two North American powerhouses, but Canada won't mind after taking a 5-1 win over the United States to close out the preliminary round. It was a crushing loss for the Americans, who entered the game with a 29-game overall...
Posted by
Speedway Digest

Two in a row: Gordon Barnes tops Club Challenge standings at Autodrom Most

A total of 9 drivers entered the Club Challenge round at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic on Friday. After his maiden win at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Gordon Barnes again scored the most points across the two 30-minute timed sessions. The Marko Stipp Motorsport driver was the most consistent one in the regularity based Club Challenge.
Hockeytheicegarden.com

2021 Worlds Quarterfinal Preview: USA vs. Japan

Both teams are coming into the quarterfinals with somewhat of a chip on their shoulder as they contend with their respective 3-1 records in group play. For the United States, their only loss of the preliminary round came at the hands of their biggest rivals, Canada, while Japan’s only loss — and only goal-less game — came when they were shut out by the Czech Republic.
GolfLeader-Telegram

Recreation scoreboard (8/27)

Low gross: Judy Aken 38. Low net: Shari Gunderson & Bettie Valek 27. High points: Bettie Valek, Dorothy Kaiser & Deb Case 10. Most bogeys: Shari Gunderson 5. Most pars: Judy Aken 5. Most birdies: Ali Neinfeldt 2. Pine Meadow Thursday PM Ladies. Aug. 19. Low scores: Flight A: Brittnie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy