At least 10 killed in flash floods; dozens missing

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 340 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Deer Park, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, Babylon, Patchogue, Northport, Robert Moses State Park, Holbrook, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Bay Shore, Sayville, Centerport, Captree State Park, Davis Park and Central Islip. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR