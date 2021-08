Ryu (11-6) was tagged with the loss Saturday versus Seattle. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three. Ryu faced the minimum three batters in five different frames, but he was stung by Ty France's first-inning two-run home run as well as his own bullpen, which allowed two of his runners to score after he departed from the game in the seventh. The southpaw also didn't fool many batters, inducing only five swinging strikes and notching just three punchouts. Ryu has surrendered 11 runs over his past 10 innings to push his ERA up to 3.72 on the season. He'll try to steady the ship in his next start, which is expected to come at home against Detroit next weekend.