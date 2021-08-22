St. Gerard blesses new preschool through fourth grade addition

The Saint Gerard School finally got to bless the new addition to their school. The eight-classroom addition was used during the last school year, but because of the pandemic people could not see it. After blessing each of the preschool through fourth-grade classrooms, the public, parents, and students got to check out the new building which will help St. Gerard students be under one roof and continue the school’s growth. The $1.4 million addition was constructed thanks to donations from the church and its parishioners.