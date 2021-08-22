Cancel
Law

T-Mobile hit with class-action lawsuits over data breach

By Lucas Manfredi
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile has been hit with a pair of class-action lawsuits in Washington federal court as the number of current and former customers impacted by a cyberattack against the telecommunications giant grows. One of the lawsuits, Espanoza v. T-Mobile USA, accuses T-Mobile of putting plaintiffs and class-action members at "considerable risk"...

