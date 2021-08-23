Friends, fellow club members honor off-duty NOLA officer killed at Houston restaurant

An off-duty police officer was shot and killed outside a restaurant near the Galleria after taking a road trip to Houston with fellow members of a well-known New Orleans social club.

"He was out there getting some much needed rest and relaxation," New Orleans Police Department Chief Shaun Ferguson said.

Everett Briscoe, 41, spent his career solving murders across New Orleans before he was shot to death outside a Houston restaurant over the weekend.

ABC13 spoke with a close friend of Detective Everett Briscoe, the 13-year-old veteran who was killed by gunfire.

Michael Jenkins said he's known Briscoe for more than 20 years. Briscoe was a groomsmen in Jenkins' wedding, and both are members of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club.

According to Jenkins, Briscoe and other members of the social club took a road trip in a limousine to Houston for a weekend getaway. On Saturday afternoon, Briscoe was gunned down while eating dinner on the patio of Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road.

"It's a brotherhood," Jenkins said. "We have about 800 brothers from all over the country, including Houston. We are a Mardi Gras club, and we do a parade every year."

Jenkins said Briscoe's nickname was 'Easy', and loved ones say he was a gentle giant.

"The reason is because he was always easy to get along with and talk to," Jenkins said. "He loves his family and boys. He's an all-around good guy."

Jenkins said he's trying to wrap his head around this senseless tragedy. "It's hurtful to think about him not being here anymore," he said. "When you're used to speaking with someone every day, and can't have a conversation with him anymore, it hits home."

A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant near the Galleria on Saturday when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. One gunman opened fire, killing an off-duty New Orleans police officer and injuring another victim.

Briscoe leaves behind his wife, and their two sons who are 10 and 16 years old.

Another member of the social club was also shot. That person is in critical condition at the hospital.

Houston Police have released surveillance footage of the two suspects and the car they were driving.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Officials are offering a reward of $10,000 leading to their arrests .

"Understand, this could have been your family. Your brother, your father, someone in your family who meant the world to you," Jenkins said. "You didn't have to kill them. They would gave you their shirt off their back with no problem, that's the type of person Everett was."