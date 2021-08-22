Cancel
Pets

Pet of the Week: Rufus

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a perfect senior boy to fill a spot in your home and your heart? Well, “Rufus,” a 13-year-old Plott Hound is just the boy for you! Rufus started out as a hunting dog, but didn’t do so great at that — he’s more of a family pet kind of dog. Lolling on the couch is a favorite pastime, but he doesn’t get to do that much, as he’s currently living outside. Rufus is good with cats, other dogs and children. He’s afraid of loud noises and loud voices, so he’s looking for a quiet, calm family to claim as his own. Rufus, who weighs about 65 pounds, is neutered, vaccinated, and HW/Lyme tested. Adopting a senior day may very well be one of the most satisfying experiences of your life—want to give it a try? Please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com for an application.

