COVID-19 Delta variant is causing concern for church leaders

Some Church officials are hoping they won't have to close their doors once again as the Delta variant continues to drive COVID-19 case counts.

"I'm apprehensive because I'd hate to have my people going back and forth," said Pastor David T. Miller of Welsey Union AME Zion Church.

Pastor Miller says the church just opened for in-person worship this past July and his churchgoers are stressed about what the Delta variant may change.

"We're just prayerful that the country doesn't go back into a shutdown/lockdown mode and tell everyone that you have to be back out of your buildings," he said.

Pastor Miller adds the new strain has impacted upcoming events. "We used to do back-to-school drives, well everybody's at home so that can be difficult."

Though the church is allowing people to come in for in-person service, those who are 12 and older must wear a mask, and hand sanitizer stations have been added. There is no request for proof of vaccination.

Rev. Sandra Strauss, director of advocacy & ecumenical outreach for the Pennsylvania Council of Churches says current guidelines have helped to stress the importance of being safe.

"It has helped people to realize just how important it is that we continue to abide by the rules, the recommendations of those who are knowledgeable about COVID," said Rev. Strauss.

Rev. Strauss says church bodies are also pushing for their members to get vaccinated by having all representatives from the council post videos on YouTube to spread the word.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is not requiring its parishioners to wear masks or show proof of vaccination but previous guidelines of face coverings for priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers have been restored.

Download the FOX43 app here.