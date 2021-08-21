Cancel
'What If…?': Kevin Feige Says Season 2 Will Explore Phase 4 MCU Films

By Noah Villaverde
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Feige confirmed that Season 2 of What If…? will explore Phase 4 MCU movies. The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ new animated series What If…? explored alternate timelines in which Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the First Avenger as Captain Carter and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. With more episodes and a second season on the way, fans are curious to see what other different MCU stories will be reimagined. Well, Kevin Feige teased that Phase 4 movies will soon be explored.

