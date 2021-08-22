Cancel
Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige talks about the interpreters of the reboot

By James Reno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, the cinematic reboot of Fantastic Four was confirmed last December, during theInvestor Day of Disney. The director will direct the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film Jon Watts, which he directed Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and the highly anticipated next one Spider-Man: No Way Home. But who will play the iconic characters in the MCU has not yet been revealed and there has been a lot of speculation about it in recent months.

