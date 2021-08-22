The Center for Contemporary Art Offers Fall In-Person Art Classes for Adults, Teens & Children
The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to offer in-person art classes and workshops this fall for adults, teens and children beginning September 13. Select classes will be offered in a virtual or hybrid format. Classes and workshops are offered for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics.www.mypaperonline.com
Comments / 0