Morristown, NJ

Woman’s Club of Morristown Rummage Sale Set for August 26-29

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woman’s Club of Morristown’s annual Rummage Sale fund-raiser returns after a pandemic hiatus. Shopping hours are Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, August 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Club headquarters, the Dr. Lewis Condict House, 51 South Street, Morristown. There is no entrance fee Friday through Sunday. There will also be a special Preview Event on Thursday evening, August 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds support the Club, its charitable programs, and the maintenance of the historic Dr. Condict house. Face coverings must be worn inside the Clubhouse.

